Julia Shapiro has made herself known in Seattle area, playing in bands including Chastity Belt, Childbirth, and Who Is She? Next month, she’s releasing her solo debut album Perfect Version. We’ve already heard “Natural” from that album, and at the end of last month she shared a video for “A Couple Highs.” Today we get to hear another track, “Shape,” along with a self-directed video.

Shapiro’s dreamy vocals with this washed out instrumentation make this song feel like a secret. The title of the song itself seems to be purposefully inverse because the music itself creates the exact opposite of a distinct shape. A looping chord progression and slow thumping bass arise like a sonic vortex. When the ever-so-haunting atmospheric pad comes in with the chorus, the drums serve as a sort of place holder in the swirl of sound. The video is really gorgeous, and is comprised of shots of the Australian outback.

Check out the video for “Shape” below.

Perfect Version is out 6/14 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.