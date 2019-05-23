Miya Folick – “Malibu Barbie”

Miya Folick’s debut album, Premonitions, only came out last fall, but the Los Angels artist is already back with a new track. Today, the shapeshifting musician is releasing “Malibu Barbie,” a persistent itch of a song about materialism and exacting beauty standards or the lack thereof. “I never learned to pretend to be Malibu Barbie,” Folick sings in the chorus. “I think I’d really rather be Malibu Barbie.”

In a series of social media posts, Folick framed the track as such: “I grew up with an absence of beauty language. My mom never spoke of being pretty, or being ugly, or needing to lose weight. I think the absence created a vacuum. When the language introduced itself, I sucked it in and let those words fill every nook and cranny of my brain. Until my every thought and feeling was soaked in it. This beauty language. So I hope you can understand that I didn’t have a choice. I had to kill it.”

Listen below, and check out last year’s cover story feature on Folick.

“Malibu Barbie” is out now via Interscope.