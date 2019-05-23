Underworld – “Listen To Their No” & “Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)”

Over the course of the year, British dance music heroes Underworld have been sharing weekly music, film, and text pieces as part of their multimedia DRIFT series. And today, they’ve announced that the project will culminate in the fall with the release of a new album called DRIFT SONGS.

DRIFT SONGS, which will arrive on 10/25, “expands and enhances a selection of the recordings the duo have released since they began their audio/visual experiment in November 2018.” It will be released in CD and 2xLP formats plus a box set featuring all of the music, visuals, and text pieces from the series.

Along with the announcement, Underworld have shared two new songs. They describe “Listen To Their No” as “just over five and a half minutes of superlative sunset techno; a lucid dream built around an insistent analogue riff and a rush of pure positivity,” while “Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)” is a new version of a track from DRIFT’s second installment featuring lyrics from writer Aditya Chakrabortty. Listen below.

DRIFT SONGS is out 10/25.