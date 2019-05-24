Gia Margaret – “Babies”

Gia Margaret’s wonderful debut album, There’s Always Glimmer, is getting a worldwide re-release today, and it includes a fresh track called “Babies,” which was originally recorded as a demo a few years back. It’s sparse and haunting, as Margaret hums about societal expectations and generational consequences. “It’s hard to equate the weight, the fear of fate you were given,” she sings on its opening line.

“Partly why I wrote [“Babies”] was because someone was always having something to say about what I should be doing with my life in regards to [my] biological clock,” Margaret says of the track. “It’s hard enough to get paid less than men do and to ask ourselves these questions as we try to navigate through life.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/30 Gent, Belgium @ Big Next Weekend

08/31 Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into The Great Wide Open

09/01 Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

09/02 Manchester, UK @ YES

09/04 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/05 London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church

09/07 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

09/08 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

09/10 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

09/11 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

There’s Always Glimmer is out now via Orindal.