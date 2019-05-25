Moby Apologizes To Natalie Portman

Moby’s new memoir Then It Fell Apart contains plenty of salacious stories, many of them centered around his dating life in the early 2000s after the release of his blues-sampling electronica juggernaut Play. He made out with Christina Ricci. He briefly pursued a romantic relationship with a pre-fame Lana Del Rey back when she was just Lizzy Grant. And, depending on whom you believe, he may or may not have dated Natalie Portman.

In the book, Moby recalls meeting Portman after a show in Austin, attending the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty with her, and visiting her at Harvard: “I took a taxi to Cambridge to meet Natalie. We held hands and wandered around Harvard, kissing under the centuries-old oak trees. At midnight she brought me to her dorm room and we lay down next to each other on her small bed. After she fell asleep I carefully extracted myself from her arms and took a taxi back to my hotel.”

Portman remembers things differently. “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she said in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher — it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Following Portman’s denial, Moby took to Instagram to double down on his claims. “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years,” he wrote in one post. “I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement.” In another post, he added, “In my memoir Then It Fell Apart I respectfully and honestly describe the brief, innocent, and consensual romantic involvement I had with Natalie Portman in 1999.”

Although Moby still maintains that they were involved, he has now issued an apology for including her in his book without her permission. “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” he writes in a new Instagram post. “I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction … So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.”

“Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago,” he continues. Read his full statement below