Crumb – “Fall Down”

Brooklyn-via-Boston quartet Crumb’s second EP, Locket, came out back in 2017. They’re releasing their debut album, Jinx, next month. We’ve already heard three excellent singles — “Part III,” “Nina,” and “Ghostride” — and today, we hear another.

“Fall Down” fits with their loungey psych-rock vibe, but with a slight poppy flair. Lila Ramani’s voice evokes a sleepy sense of longing, surrounded by melting synths: “Soaking up the sweat / Till I’m putting you to bed / And you’re sleeping like you’re dead.” Listen to the new single below.

TOUR DATES

08/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage (East River Park)

08/17 – Paredes, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura

08/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Acephale

08/20 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

08/22 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

08/23 – Storkow, Germany @ Alínæ Lumr

08/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

08/26 – Oslo, Norway @ Ingensteds

08/27 – Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever

08/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

08/30 – Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open

08/31 – Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ YES

09/04 – London, UK @ The Dome

09/06 – Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

CREDIT: Salim Garcia

Jinx is out 6/14. Pre-order it here.