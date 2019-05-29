Crumb – “Fall Down”

Brooklyn-via-Boston quartet Crumb’s second EP, Locket, came out back in 2017. They’re releasing their debut album, Jinx, next month. We’ve already heard three excellent singles — “Part III,” “Nina,” and “Ghostride” — and today, we hear another.
“Fall Down” fits with their loungey psych-rock vibe, but with a slight poppy flair. Lila Ramani’s voice evokes a sleepy sense of longing, surrounded by melting synths: “Soaking up the sweat / Till I’m putting you to bed / And you’re sleeping like you’re dead.” Listen to the new single below.
TOUR DATES
08/08 – New York, NY @ SummerStage (East River Park)
08/17 – Paredes, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura
08/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Acephale
08/20 – Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
08/22 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown
08/23 – Storkow, Germany @ Alínæ Lumr
08/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
08/26 – Oslo, Norway @ Ingensteds
08/27 – Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever
08/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
08/30 – Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open
08/31 – Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Manchester, UK @ YES
09/04 – London, UK @ The Dome
09/06 – Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label
Jinx is out 6/14. Pre-order it here.