Africa Express – “Become The Tiger” (Feat. Sibot, Damon Albarn, Mr Jukes)

Earlier this month, Africa Express announced a new album, EGOLI, that’s due out in July. The music collective and non-profit was co-founded by Damon Albarn, and they resurfaced earlier this year with a 4-track EP that was just one piece from a larger body of work made in Johannesburg last year.

We’ve heard “Johannesburg,” which gets its title from the place where it was created, a few weeks back, and today Albarn and crew are sharing another new song, “Become The Tiger.” This one features Sibot, Mr Jukes, and Albarn himself.

You can listen to it below.

EGOLI is out 7/12. Pre-order it here.