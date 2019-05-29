Palehound – “Black Friday”

Palehound are releasing a new album, Black Friday, next week. We’ve heard “Killer,” Aaron,” and “Worthy” from it so far, and today Ellen Kempner is sharing a fourth and final single, the title track of the album. It’s soft and sincere, picking at the hurt of a friendship that feels imbalanced. “I remember the days you’d break my heart in other ways/ Before you said ‘We’d keep in touch,” Kempner sings in a pretty melody. “I don’t hear from you too much/ If you need to call me, I’m too weak to hold a grudge.”

In a statement, Kempner says that the track is “about how fucked up it is that we’re all conditioned to feel we need to compete against others to get what we want. How success is measured in who you’re above and who you’re below. This one is framed through a specific relationship where you feel like you’re investing more into a person than they are in you, and that you feel you need to compete for their attention and love.”

Listen below.

Black Friday is out 6/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.