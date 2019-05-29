Cross Record – “PYSOL My Castle” Video

Cross Record are a Texas-based duo comprising Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski. Since the release of their last album, 2016’s Wabi Sabi, the one-time Band To Watch collaborated on a side project called Loma with Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg. Today, Cross Record are back with some new original music and details on their new self-titled album.

“PYSOL My Castle” is a dreamy voyage through the psyche. Slight percussion adds much needed grounding. A light bass pluck on the down beats keeps the song from completely drifting away. The vocal enunciations are calm-inducing: long, drawn-out full breaths with single syllable runs. The track ends with Cross repeating the title (which explains the acronym), “Put your shoes on/ Leave my castle.”

The self-directed video shows Cross showering and then getting into one of those sensory deprivation tanks. It must be an expensive tank, because colored lights appear gorgeously iridescent shining through the water as Cross floats — both mentally and physically. Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What Is Your Wish?”

02 “Licorice”

03 “Face Smashed, Drooling”

04 “PYSOL My Castle”

05 “I Release You”

06 “The Fly”

07 “Hollow Garden”

08 “Y/o Dragon”

09 “An Angel, A Dove”

10 “Sing The Song”

11 “I Am Painting”

Cross Record is out 8/2 on Ba Da Bing Records. Pre-order it here.