Lykke Li’s YOLA FEST Changes Name, Date, Lineup

Last month, Swedish pop singer Lykke Li announced YOLA Fest, a day-long music festival boasting a women-only lineup. It was supposed to take place the weekend after next (6/8), but yesterday it was announced that “due to production issues,” it was being moved to later in the summer.

In addition to the date change, its name is also changing (now known as YOLA DÍA), as is some of its lineup. The good news is that Lykke Li, Cat Power, and Courtney Love are still scheduled to perform on the new day, but Charli XCX and Ambar Lucid were dropped from the bill. New additions include SOPHIE, Kelsey Lu and Empress Of. Megan Thee Stallion and CupcaKe are also staying on the fest.

The new YOLA DÍA now takes place on 8/18, still at the LA Historic Park. If people who bought tickets are not able to attend the new date, refunds are available. More information here.