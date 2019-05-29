Joanna Newsom Adds California Dates To The String/Keys Incident Tour

Joanna Newsom is going on an intimate solo tour later this year. An initial run of dates was announced at the beginning of last month, and additional dates were added a couple of weeks after that, and now a few California shows have been announced.
The tour, known by the very great name “The String/Keys Incident,” will now route through Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Carmel in November and December. This will bring Newsom back to the coast that she’s from. Tickets go on sale for these this Friday 5/31 at 10AM PST, except for the Carmel show which goes on sale 6/28.
Check out her full run of dates below.
09/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center – Perelman
09/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center – Perelman
09/09 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/10 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/11 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/12 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/13 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/14 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
09/15 New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
10/07 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural And Heritage Center
10/13 Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural And Heritage Center
11/22 Carmel, CA @ Sunset Cultural Center
11/25 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/26 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
12/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Legion Theater
12/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Legion Theater
12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Legion Theater