Penelope Isles – “Leipzig” Video

Penelope Isles are gearing up to release their debut album on Bella Union later this summer. The Brighton-based indie rock quartet have shared three songs from it already, including the psych-conscious lead single “Chlorine,” a live recording of the layered nine-minute opus “Gnarbone,” and the hazy sway known as “Round.” Today, they’re sharing the fourth single from Until The Tide Creeps In, “Leipzig.”

This track feels right at home in the warmer weather. The leading full-bodied riff soars in unison with a keyed melody. Much like the other songs from this album, there’s a youthful, frolicking feel to the vocals that additionally serves to sweeten the top-line melody. Compared to “Gnarbone,” it’s a short, rocking tune in a way that’s not over indulgent for songs that incorporate so much melodic complexity.

“Leipzig” also has a video directed and edited by the band’s own Jack Wolter. He and his sister/bandmate Lily had this to say about it:

We filmed the video in Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Diest and Luxembourg whilst on tour in Europe last year. We would constantly be on the lookout for perfect spots along the way and would keep our jeans and white t shirts folded up in a pile in the van ready to go. It’s funny that we actually forgot to shoot anything whilst in Leipzig! Although the shot of of J Sow playing drums in the woods looks very picturesque, we were actually all surrounded by German truck drivers’ roadside turds! We had a laugh making the video and were all very impressed by Becky’s moves on the bridge in Munich! Germany is one of our favourite places to tour and it feels lovely to have these places within our music video.

Checkout “Leipzig” below, where you can also find Penelope Isles’ tour dates. The band plans to play US shows in October.

TOUR DATES:

06/15 – Maastricht, NL @ Transformer Festival

06/25 – Kiel, DE @ FahrradKinoKombinat

06/26 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

06/28 – Lärz, DE @ Fusion Festival

06/29 – Kassel, DE @ Schlachthof Biergarten

06/30 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

07/06 – Six Fours Les Plages, FR @ Festival Pointu

07/13 – Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/26 – Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

07/27 – Turku, FI @ ILMIÖ Festival

08/11 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

08/16 – Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Indiestadt

09/22 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

09/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ The Cave

09/25 – Dresden, DE @ Ostpol

09/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Nochbesserleben

09/29 – Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

11/09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/25 – Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom

11/26 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

11/27 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

11/28 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

11/29 – Dublin, IRE @ Whelan’s

12/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

12/03 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

12/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

12/05 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

12/06 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Until The Tide Creeps In is out 7/12 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.