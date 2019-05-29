Debbie Harry is releasing her first memoir, Face It. It’ll be out on 10/1 via HarperCollins, and it’ll chronicle the rise of Blondie in 1970s New York City. The book will feature essays written by Harry, interviews with journalist Sylvie Simmons, and never-before-seen photos and fan art.

“I didn’t want to [write it], but I did,” she wrote in a statement. “If Face It appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie — like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles… I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume.”

More details and pre-order available here.