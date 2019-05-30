BEAK> – “We Can Go”

Beak>, the krautrock-inspired trio that features Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, are following up last year’s >>> album with a new EP called Life Goes On EP. It’s out next month, and we’ve already heard the psychedelic title track inspired by a recent trip to Mexico City. Now they’re sharing another new song, “We Can Go,” which the band tells The Line Of Best Fit is “the most normal song we have ever written. We like it.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life Goes On”

02 “We Can Go”

03 “Minus Pillow”

04 “Allé Sauvage (Mario Batkovic Version)”

Life Goes On is out 6/21 via Invada Records.