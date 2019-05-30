Way the hell back in 1994, the York, Pennsylvania band Live somehow sold eight million copies of Throwing Copper, and album of cathartic and self-serious alterna-rock. The band never again reached those peaks. Frontman Ed Kowalczyk, who left the band in 2009, rejoined Live to tour in 2017, and they released a new EP last year. And now Live are going back and revisiting the LP that turned them into arena-sized headliners.

This summer, Live will release a massive 25-anniversary deluxe edition of Throwing Copper. It’ll feature two LPs and two CDs, with 26 tracks, including the band’s previously unreleased performance at Woodstock ’94. And it’ll also feature “Hold Me Up,” a previously unreleased rocker from the Throwing Copper sessions.

It’s a trip hearing “Hold Me Up” for the first time now. It’s a new song to all of us (UPDATE: unless you saw the movie Zack And Miri Make A Porno apparently) and yet it is so overwhelmingly, unmistakably 1994 that you might find your hair growing into a butt cut the moment you press play. “Hold Me Up” is a big and effective song, and it’s not that hard to imagine it going into heavy modern-rock radio rotation alongside “I Alone” and “Lightning Crashes” if it had come out back then. Check it out below.

The 25th-anniversary deluxe edition of Throwing Copper is out 7/19, and you can pre-order it here. Check out our Tracking Down interview with Kowalczyk here.