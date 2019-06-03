Erykah Badu & James Poyser – “Tempted” (Squeeze Cover)

Earlier this year for Record Store Day, Erykah Badu and James Poyser released a cover of Squeeze’s 1981 track “Tempted.” It was exclusively available on a 7″ through Yep Rock for the event, but now it’s made its way online through streaming services.

It’s Badu’s first properly released track in 4 years, since 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape, though she’s put some new songs out through other means since then.

Their take on “Tempted” also comes with an instrumental version of their arrangement. You can listen to both of them below.

“Tempted” is out now.