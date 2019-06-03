Stream The Pose’s New EP Standing On The Verge

A whole mess of great hardcore bands come from Texas. The state is home to Judiciary, whose Surface Noise is probably still my favorite hardcore album of the year. And we can also thank Texas for Power Trip, Glue, Skourge, Vaaska, and the recently reactivated Iron Age, alongside so many others. The latest to cross my radar is the Pose, who come from Houston and make a fast, ugly, gnarly Japanese-style roar. The Pose have been putting out records since 2014, and they feature members of bands like Dress Code and Back To Black. And they’ve just put out a new three-song cassette called Standing On The Verge. It fucking rips. Listen below.

<a href="http://thepose.bandcamp.com/album/standing-on-the-verge" target="_blank">Standing On The Verge by The Pose</a>

You can buy Standing On The Verge at Bandcamp.