Shannon Lay – “Nowhere” Video

Folk musician Shannon Lay revealed her Sub Pop signing with a Karen Dalton cover a few weeks ago, and today she’s announcing her first album for the label, August, which is fittingly out in August. Its proper lead single, “Nowhere,” is a gently lilting puzzle piece, Lay’s voice locking into place as she embraces confusion: “Nobody knows where I am going/ I just close my eyes and I find/ The place in my dreams,” she sings.

“I want this song to emphasize the importance of enjoying the journey,” Lay explained in a press statement. “The video is moments of in between travel footage, different settings around my home, singing in the bounty of spring. There is so much power in presence, enjoy every moment, savor every second. Cherish the memories made along the way and appreciate how they change and shape you.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Up Close”

02 “Nowhere”

03 “November”

04 “Shuffling Stoned”

05 “Past Time”

06 “Wild”

07 “August”

08 “Sea Came To Shore”

09 “Sunday Sundown”

10 “Something On Your Mind”

11 “Unconditional”

12 “The Dream”

August is out 8/23 via Sub Pop.