Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Cameos In Deadwood: The Movie

Deadwood, the David Milch-created Western that aired on HBO in the mid-2000s, is a serious contender for the greatest TV drama of all time. After being cancelled abruptly after three seasons, fans waited patiently (or not so patiently) for a proper conclusion to the story. This weekend, we finally got Deadwood: The Movie, the long-promised reunion film. And, as it turns out, we also got Jerry Cantrell.

Cantrell, singer and guitarist of Alice In Chains, made a quick cameo in the movie. “Snuck into a shot or two in the Deadwood movie courtesy of W. Earl Brown,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Standing next to Garret Dillahunt here. I am a huge fan of the show and have become good friends with Earl and Robin Weigert over the poker table and other shenanigans. I gave Ian McShane a vinyl copy of Rainier Fog that day too. Was fun to be in the background watching the professionals do their thing. Check it out cocksuckers!”

Cantrell basically already looks like a Deadwood character, so it makes sense. Check out photographic evidence of his cameo below; W. Earl Brown, aka Dan Dority in Deadwood, also played filmmaker Alan Poole McLard in the Alice In Chains mockumentary AIC23.