Japanese Breakfast – “Head Over Heels” (Tears For Fears Cover)

Back in April, Japanese Breakfast shared “Essentially,” the first of two new songs released via W Hotels’ W Records imprint. Michelle Zauner joined Amber Mark, Perfume Genius, and Roosevelt to complete W Records inaugural class.

Today, she returns with the second single, a cover of Tears For Fears’ ’80s classic “Head Over Heels.” Japanese Breakfast rang in 2019 with a live performance of this cover at a New Year’s Eve show in Philly.

Zauner’s rendition slows the original pace. It’s minimal, delicate and loungey. “Japanese Breakfast has recorded a beautiful, ethereal reimagining of ‘Head Over Heels’,” Tears For Fears co-founder Curt Smith says in a statement.

All proceeds benefit from the song benefit the ACLU. Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “Head Over Heels” cover and the original track below.

“Head Over Heels” is out now via W Records.