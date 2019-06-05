Stream Warxgames’ New Album Violent & Depressed

The Baltimore-based band Warxgames is a crew of veterans. Its members have spent time in beloved punk institutions like the Pist, Mindset, and Deep Sleep, and they come from cities up and down the East Coat. Every so often, they get together to make fast, brutal old-school hardcore. Yesterday, they released their new record Violent & Depressed, which I guess qualifies as an album despite its extreme brevity (nine songs, about 12 minutes). It’s a bracing piece of mouth-foaming punk rock intensity. We posted a few of those songs earlier this year, and now you can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://reactrecords.bandcamp.com/album/violent-and-depressed" target="_blank">Violent and Depressed by Warxgames</a>

Violent & Depressed is out now on React! Records, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.