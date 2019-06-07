Next week, Madonna will release her new album, Madame X, her first full-length album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. So far, we’ve heard the Maluma duet “Medellín,” the gun violence protest “I Rise,” “Crave” featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and “Future” featuring Quavo of Migos. She also gave a controversial Eurovision performance and made a statement about feeling “raped” by her recent New York Times profile. Today, she returns with a new single called “Dark Ballet” and its accompanying music video. The video was directed by Emmanuel Adjei and stars Mykki Blanco. Watch and listen below.

Madame X is out 6/14 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick.