Ghostbusters Score Streaming For The First Time For Today’s 35th Anniversary

Ghostbusters turns 35 today. Happy birthday, boys! To celebrate its anniversary, the movie’s Elmer Bernstein score is being made available digitally for the first time. Bernstein is behind the score for some truly iconic movies — To Kill A Mockingbird, The Magnificent Seven, The Age Of Innocence — and his Ghostbusters score is no exception. The version being released today has been remixed and remastered, and it contains four previously unavailable tracks.

Bernstein’s son Peter Bernstein had a hand in the anniversary edition, and had this today: “As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road. It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form.”

Listen to it below.

The Ghostbusters: Original Motion Picture Score will also be available on CD and vinyl later this month. More info here.