Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Dead At 51

Brian Doherty, guitarist and co-founder of the Canadian/American rock band Big Wreck, has died. Big Wreck’s Facebook page reports that Doherty lost a battle with cancer yesterday. Doherty was 51.

Doherty and his Big Wreck bandmates came together in Boston in 1994; all of them were students and Berklee College Of Music. They signed to Atlantic and released the 1997 debut album In Loving Memory Of…, landing a couple of radio hits and finding ways to inject proggier flourishes into the crunchy and anthemic post-grunge radio-rock that was starting to take over.

Big Wreck released one more album before breaking up in 2002, and Doherty became a guitar teacher in Ontario. But in 2010, Doherty joined Thornley, the new band led by former Big Wreck frontman Ian Thornley. That band eventually re-assumed the Big Wreck name and got back to touring and recording. This new version of Big Wreck released three more albums. Another one, entitled But For The Sun, is coming out later this year.

On Big Wreck’s Facebook page, the band writes:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our brother, Brian Doherty, passed away peacefully yesterday after a prolonged and brave struggle with cancer. Brian started Big Wreck with Ian in their dorm in Boston and his passing is a profound loss to us all. Our deepest condolences go out to Brian’s family. He was a good soul who will be missed by all who knew him personally or through the beautiful music he performed.

Below, watch a few videos from Big Wreck: