Priests – “Mother” (Danzig Cover)

A couple months ago, Priests released their very good sophomore album, The Seduction Of Kansas. Today, they’re releasing something else very good: a cover of Danzig’s heavy metal hit “Mother,” which they recreate with a disco sheen.

“This whole album (Danzig) is actually pretty sexy, something it doesn’t get enough credit for. We thought we’d tease this out a little more in our cover by re-imagining it with a ‘Let’s Dance’ era Nile-Rogers-producing-Bowie kind of glamor,” the band said in a statement. “Plus, what better way to subvert expectations of a Danzig song than by sprinkling it with a little disco panache? We assume this cover won’t be for everybody, but that’s the whole point of committing to creative decisions now, isn’t it?”

The cover is only available if you have Amazon Music. If ya do, it’s all yours below.

TOUR DATES:

06/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/17 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

06/18 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/20 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/21 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/22 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/29 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/01 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

07/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore

07/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/07 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

07/09 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

07/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

The Seduction Of Kansas is out now via Sister Polygon.