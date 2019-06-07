Priests – “Mother” (Danzig Cover)

A couple months ago, Priests released their very good sophomore album, The Seduction Of Kansas. Today, they’re releasing something else very good: a cover of Danzig’s heavy metal hit “Mother,” which they recreate with a disco sheen.
“This whole album (Danzig) is actually pretty sexy, something it doesn’t get enough credit for. We thought we’d tease this out a little more in our cover by re-imagining it with a ‘Let’s Dance’ era Nile-Rogers-producing-Bowie kind of glamor,” the band said in a statement. “Plus, what better way to subvert expectations of a Danzig song than by sprinkling it with a little disco panache? We assume this cover won’t be for everybody, but that’s the whole point of committing to creative decisions now, isn’t it?”
The cover is only available if you have Amazon Music. If ya do, it’s all yours below.
TOUR DATES:
06/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
06/17 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
06/18 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
06/20 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/21 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/22 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
06/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
06/29 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
07/01 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
07/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore
07/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/07 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
07/09 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
07/10 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
The Seduction Of Kansas is out now via Sister Polygon.