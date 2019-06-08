Watch Cathy Dennis Perform Live For The First Time In 20 Years

After rising to fame with a string of hits in the early ’90s, British pop star Cathy Dennis stepped away from the spotlight. Instead, she became a hugely successful behind-the-scenes songwriter, co-writing Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl” along with songs by S Club 7, Kylie Minogue, Kelly Clarkson, David Guetta, the Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, and more.

Today, Dennis returned to the stage, performing her first public show in 20 years at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park. She performed her own “Just Another Dream,” “Too Many Walls,” and “Touch Me (All Night Long)” alongside songs she worked on: “I Kissed A Girl,” Galantis’ “Runaway (U & I),” Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” and “Toxic.” Watch below.