The National’s new album is called I Am Easy To Find, and they’ve been proving it by frequently performing songs from the record on late-night TV. So far the band has twice appeared on Colbert this album cycle, running through LP highlights “You Had Your Soul With You” and “Rylan” with an expanded ensemble. And last night the expanded National took to 30 Rock to play Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, once again lugging a formidable army of musicians with them.

This time around they played “Oblivions.” Mina Tindle was there to duet on the song with Matt Berninger as she does on the album. Other guests onstage with the band included Kyle Resnick, LANZ, James McAlister, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. And to switch things up, rather than the horizontal sprawl that typically accompanies such gigs, the lot of them performed on a series of platforms that reoriented everything vertically. It was a cool effect.

Watch below.

I Am Easy To Find is out now on 4AD, and they’re coming soon to a city near you. Revisit my review of their Homecoming Festival here.