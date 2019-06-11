Hiss Golden Messenger – “I Need A Teacher”

For years now, M.C. Taylor has been recording rootsy folk-rock under the name Hiss Golden Messenger. And now, he has a new album on the way. Terms Of Surrender, the follow-up to 2017’s Hallelujah Anyhow and last year’s rarities compilation Virgo Fool, is arriving in September.

Taylor recorded Terms Of Surrender at upstate New York’s Long Pond Studio and Sound City in LA with a group of musicians including Phil Cook, Brad Cook (who also co-produced the LP), Aaron Dessner, Josh Kaufman, Matt McCaughan, Madalyn Stefanak, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Jenny Lewis. And today, he’s shared its first song.

“Another year older,” Taylor sings on lead single and album opener “I Need A Teacher.” “Debt slightly deeper/ Paycheck smaller/ Goddamn, I need a teacher.” It comes along with a video from director D.L. Anderson that documents the day last month when North Carolina teachers and students walked out of classrooms to protest funding cuts to public education. Watch and listen below.

Terms Of Surrender is out 9/20 via Merge. Pre-order it here.