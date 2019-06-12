Surf Curse – “Disco” Video

Surf Curse are an indie pop act composed of Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck. The LA-based duo just announced their third album, called Heaven Surrounds You, which is due in September. Today, Surf Curse are sharing the first single, “Disco,” along with a video directed by Rattigan.

The song is very reminiscent of early Vampire Weekend — think “A-Punk” — which could be contributed to the sparky guitar voice. That choice pays off in the chorus, as the switch to a linear chord progression launches the song forward. What sets this track apart is that spacey, echo-drenched sound that’s due to the full sounding percussion. The video shows a couple getting home, and dancing to the song in their warmly lit, cozy apartment. Halfway through the video, the room becomes bluish and hazy — covered in tinsel as they continue to dance.

Check out the video for “Disco” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maps To The Stars”

02 “Labyrinth”

03 “Disco”

04 “Rivers Edge”

05 “Midnight Cowboy”

06 “Hour Of The Wolf”

07 “Dead Ringers”

08 “Safe”

09 “Memory”

10 “Opera”

11 “Trust”

12 “Jamie”

Heaven Surrounds You is out 9/13 on Danger Collective Records.