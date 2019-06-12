Animated Spice Girls Movie In The Works

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria is bringing girl power to the unit — literally. The studio, which boasts a mostly female senior staff, is in early development on a Spice Girls movie among a slate eyeing two releases a year, starting in 2020.

All five members of the iconic ’90s group — Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) are on board, with Simon Fuller producing and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith writing the screenplay. The animated feature will include Spice Girls classics as well as new songs. The Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing,” Soria tells The Hollywood Reporter. “They are very involved.”

A version of this article appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.