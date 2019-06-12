Spotify’s New Playlists For Drivers Basically Amount To FM Radio

Spotify has basically invented drive-time FM radio. The Verge reports that the streaming platform is launching a new playlist aimed at commuters called Your Daily Drive, which combines a personalized music playlist with short-form updates from news podcasts.

The news and music on the playlist will update throughout the day. According to Spotify, the music will include “a mix of your favorite songs and artists interspersed with tracks you’ve yet to discover,” and the news clips will be provided by the Wall Street Journal, NPR, and PRI.

Your Daily Drive launches today for all users in the US; all that’s missing is traffic and weather updates. Spotify also recently began testing out curated podcast-only playlists for a small percentage of users in various countries.