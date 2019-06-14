Stream Abuse Of Power’s New Album What On Earth Can We Do

Sometimes, a great record needs time and exposure and serious thought to reveal itself as a great record. And sometimes, you can tell from the opening seconds that you’re hearing a great second. This album is the second kind.

Abuse Of Power are an Atlanta hardcore band who draw on the heart-on-sleeve expressionism of mid-’80s DC hardcore. That’s a much-explored sound, but Abuse Of Power play it with urgency and ferocity. They go all-in. The band released a very good debut EP called When Then Becomes Now in 2017, and I saw them tear it up at the Damaged City festival last year. Today, they come out with their full-length debut What On Earth Can We Do, and it is an absolute fucking ripper.

What On Earth Can We Do is a short album — nine songs, about 21 minutes — but it makes a deep impression right away. Abuse Of Power play fast, but not blurry-fast. There’s a deliberate focus to their riffage. And they play with absolute passion and conviction, making all these old sounds fresh and tangible. It’s a truly moving record, one of the best hardcore albums that the year has yet given us. You can stream it below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/what-on-earth-can-we-do" target="_blank">What On Earth Can We Do by Abuse of Power</a>

What On Earth Can We Do is out now on Triple B Records, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.