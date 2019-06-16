Nils Lofgren And Anthony Scaramucci Beef On Twitter

CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The weirdest feud of 2018 was between Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice and Chief Keef, but Nils Lofgren and Anthony Scaramucci are making a strong case for 2019. The E Street Band guitarist started the beef yesterday, calling the former White House communications chief an “ass wipe” for defending soon-to-be former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Mooch responded, calling him a “10th Fiddle intellect.” He tweeted, “No one knows who he is. . . A complete joke.” Of course, Scaramucci was the punchline in the end when musicians and celebrities started calling him out. David Crosby tweeted, “Nils is so much more of a human being than you, Mooch.”

“There’s your problem moochster, I’m not worried about my profile. That’s your thing,” Lofgren fired back. “I’m worried about this country that I love. Not working for this criminal enterprise you call a presidency.”

Lofgren took this viral moment to promote his new album, Blue With Lou. Scaramucci decided to call a truce in his final tweet, saying he “will go out and purchase the tracks.” He wrote, “Send me the link so I can retweet. Be nice. There is no need to go off on a stranger. @twitter is a place where humanity goes to die.”

Check out the tweets below.

