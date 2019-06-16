Country pop queen Kacey Musgraves wowed us at Governors Ball earlier this month. Yesterday, she brought her charms to Bonnaroo. Her set predominantly consisted of hits from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour. But for the penultimate song, she performed a moving rendition of the Flaming Lips’ 2002 hit “Do You Realize??.”

Musgraves has a way with covers. She covered “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” earlier this year with Hayley Williams. More recently, she covered Loretta Lynn at her Nashville tribute concert and released her version of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon.”

Watch Musgraves cover the Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” below.