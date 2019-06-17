Maxo Kream Announces Major-Label Debut Brandon Banks

The Houston rapper Maxo Kream is 28 years old, and he’s already nearing legend status. Maxo has been an underground monster for years now, and Punken, the album he released last year, was one of 2018’s best rap LPs. In the past few months, Maxo has released a handful of truly excellent one-off songs — “Meet Again,” “Still,” the Megan Thee Stallion collab “She Live” — and announced that he’s signed on with RCA. On “Still,” he even names a dollar amount: “1.5 mil.” Pretty good! (There was also a great freestyle video with Kenny Beats.) And today, Maxo announces that he’ll release his major-label debut album Brandon Banks next year.

Maxo named the new album after his Nigerian-born father — or, more specifically, he named the new album after the identity that his father used when he was engaging in criminal activities. The new album will feature fellow Houston rap star Travis Scott, and it’ll also have contributions from producers like Mike Dean, Murda Beatz, teej, and Ryan ESL. Here’s a trailer for the album, which stars Maxo’s father:

Of the new album, Maxo says:

This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad, except he was a scammer and I was a trapper. Despite his flaws, he was a great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper, it just happened because of my circumstances. My relationship with my dad now is great — I used to be terrified of him growing up but now that’s my n****a. We’re like yin and yang.

Brandon Banks is out 7/19 on Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records.