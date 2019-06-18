This past spring Mac DeMarco joined LA twin brothers the Garden on a song called “Thy Mission,” the product of a day at DeMarco’s home studio. DeMarco’s exact role on the song seemed unclear to me at the time, but “They Mission” now has a video in which DeMarco’s involvement is abundantly evident.

In directors Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis’ video, DeMarco plays Vada Vada, the host of a chintzy retro talk show, who early on turns out to be the devil. This affords him the opportunity to dress up in the prosthetics and makeup he’s been so fond of lately (see also: DeMarco’s own videos for “Nobody” and “On The Square“). Garden members Wyatt and Fletcher Shears appear in various costumes as Vada’s procession of guests. It’s a goofy, absurd, lo-fi video that seems like it must have been a blast to make.

Here’s a statement from the Shears brothers about the song and its video:

Thy Mission was a demo originally meant for an album somewhere in the future along with a pile of other demos that we had recorded. We briefly talked about having a feature on the song and as we know Mac personally we thought we’d throw the song his way and if he liked it. We met up in Los Angeles and spent a full day together with the track, just going back and forth with various things. By midnight this is how it sounded, and we all liked it. In the video we feature as different guests on this twisted talk show, putting up with the hosts antics and drama, sometimes finding ourselves in the middle of it. It tells the story of a talk show host and his fall from grace over time. The audience is always right. We are all Oscar worthy.

Watch below.

“Thy Mission” is out now on Epitaph.