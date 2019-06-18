E-40 – “Chase The Money” (Feat. Quavo, Roddy Ricch, ScHoolboy Q, & ASAP Ferg) Video

Bay Area rap legend and national treasure E-40 has been putting out albums since the early ’90s, and he remains a relentlessly prolific, inventive, and energetic presence within rap music. He raps better and harder than any 51-year-old man should be expected to rap, and he also commands more respect from about 10 different generations of his rap peers. 40’s Golden State Warriors may have just lost in the NBA Finals for the first time in a few years, but he isn’t going to let that bother him. And today, he’s announced plans to release his 26th solo album.

Next month, 40 will bestow upon us his new LP Practice Makes Paper, the follow-up to last year’s The Gift Of Gab. The new album will feature appearances from a ton of rap and R&B heavyweights, including Rick Ross, Scarface, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Boosie Badazz, Payroll Giovanni, Method Man, and Redman. (Look at that list of names and imagine them showing up for any other rapper on this planet. You can’t.) It’ll also feature production from P-Lo, Traxamillion, Helluva, and 40’s sons Droop-E and Issue.

For first single “Chase The Money,” 40 has enlisted some serious talent. The song has a hook from Quavo and newly minted Compton sing-rap star Roddy Ricch. It’s got energetic verses from A$AP Ferg and Schoolboy Q. It’s got a beat from Valee collaborator ChaseTheMoney. And it’s got 40 himself rapping his ass off. The Ben Griffin-directed video shows a violent Dead Presidents-style heist. Check it out below.

Practice Makes Paper is out 7/26 on 40’s Sick Wid It label.