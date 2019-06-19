Sheer Mag – “Blood From A Stone”

After an extended 3-EP build-up, Sheer Mag finally released their debut album, Need To Feel Your Love, to their adoring fans in 2017, and the ’70s rock revivalists are wasting no time with its follow-up. Today, the Philadelphia band are announcing their sophomore album, A Distant Call, which will be out in August. “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them,” singer Tina Halladay says of the new album.

The songs were written on it after Halladay went through some hardships — a layoff, a break-up, and the death of her father — and the songs channel that energy into chunky riffs a fierce attitude. On lead single “Blood From A Stone,” Halladay tries to extract some happiness from all the darkness around her: “I won’t cry, ‘cuz I should have known/ That to get some comfort from your aching heart/ Is blood from a stone,” she sings on its chorus.

Listen to “Blood From A Stone” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Steel Sharpens Steel”

02 “Blood From A Stone”

03 “Unfound Manifest”

04 “Silver Line”

05 “Hardly To Blame”

06 “Cold Sword”

07 “Chopping Block”

08 “The Right Stuff”

09 “The Killer”

10 “Keep On Runnin”

TOUR DATES:

06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06/24 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/25 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

06/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

06/28 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/29 Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall

06/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/03 San Diego, CA @ Irenic

07/05 Fresno, CA @ Strummers

07/06-07 Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/30 Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/31 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/01 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

09/03 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/06 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/07 Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW-Madison

09/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/09 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/10 Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/12 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/14 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

09/21 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

09/24 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/28 Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/29 New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

10/01 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/02 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/03 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/04 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/11 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/25 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/26 Aarhus, DEN @ Tape

10/27 Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen

10/29 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

10/30 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/02 London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

11/04 Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/05 Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

11/06 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

11/09 Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender

A Distant Call is out 8/23 via Wilsuns RC. Pre-order it here.