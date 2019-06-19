Sheer Mag – “Blood From A Stone”

After an extended 3-EP build-up, Sheer Mag finally released their debut album, Need To Feel Your Love, to their adoring fans in 2017, and the ’70s rock revivalists are wasting no time with its follow-up. Today, the Philadelphia band are announcing their sophomore album, A Distant Call, which will be out in August. “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them,” singer Tina Halladay says of the new album.
The songs were written on it after Halladay went through some hardships — a layoff, a break-up, and the death of her father — and the songs channel that energy into chunky riffs a fierce attitude. On lead single “Blood From A Stone,” Halladay tries to extract some happiness from all the darkness around her: “I won’t cry, ‘cuz I should have known/ That to get some comfort from your aching heart/ Is blood from a stone,” she sings on its chorus.
Listen to “Blood From A Stone” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Steel Sharpens Steel”
02 “Blood From A Stone”
03 “Unfound Manifest”
04 “Silver Line”
05 “Hardly To Blame”
06 “Cold Sword”
07 “Chopping Block”
08 “The Right Stuff”
09 “The Killer”
10 “Keep On Runnin”
TOUR DATES:
06/22 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
06/24 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/25 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
06/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
06/28 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
06/29 Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall
06/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
07/03 San Diego, CA @ Irenic
07/05 Fresno, CA @ Strummers
07/06-07 Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
08/30 Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/31 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/01 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
09/03 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/04 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/05 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/06 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/07 Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW-Madison
09/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/09 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
09/10 Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/12 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
09/14 Boise, ID @ The Olympic
09/16 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
09/21 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
09/24 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/28 Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/29 New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s
10/01 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/02 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/03 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
10/04 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
10/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/11 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/25 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
10/26 Aarhus, DEN @ Tape
10/27 Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen
10/29 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
10/30 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11/02 London, UK @ Mirrors Festival
11/04 Manchester, UK @ Yes
11/05 Dublin, IR @ Grand Social
11/06 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019
11/09 Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender
A Distant Call is out 8/23 via Wilsuns RC. Pre-order it here.