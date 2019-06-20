Migos – “Stripper Bowl”

On the Monday after the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Quality Control Music, the record label that reps Migos and Lil Baby, threw a huge party at Atlanta’s Gold Room club. They invited all the strippers in town, and TMZ reports that they threw nearly $600,000 in cash around. They called it the Stripper Bowl.

In addition to Offset and 111 strippers, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 2 Chainz, T.I., Tiny, YFN Lucci, Trey Songz, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were all in attendance at the Stripper Bowl. And now, Migos have named a new song after it.

Between last year and this year, all three members of Migos released solo albums. And today, after featuring on Mustard’s “Pure Water” earlier this year, Migos have shared a new single called, you guessed it, “Stripper Bowl.” It seems a video is coming, but for now, you can listen below.