Watch Metallica Cover The Stone Roses In Manchester

Metallica have a tradition. At pretty much every one of their gigs in recent years, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett take the spotlight for a few minutes to play whatever they want. Usually, this includes some sort of local anthem. In Minneapolis, they covered Prince. In Manchester a couple of years ago, they covered Oasis. They played Manchester again on Tuesday night, and this time, they covered different hometown heroes: the Stone Roses.

“These two guys like to get up to no good and have fun and come up with fun little songs to play for you all. I have no idea what’s going to happen, so enjoy the unknown,” frontman James Hetfield said after introducing Trujillo and Hammett. “We’re playing local music tonight celebrating the spirit of this city,” Trujillo told the audience. “You’ve got to sing because I can’t!”

The rain-soaked Trujillo and Hammett then launched into a bass and guitar cover of the Stone Roses’ hit “I Wanna Be Adored” on a smaller second stage. “That’s a beautiful song,” Hetfield said after they finished. Watch below.