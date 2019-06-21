Mustard – “On God” (Feat. A$AP Ferg, YG, Tyga, & A$AP Rocky)

For a while now, the LA producer formerly known as DJ Mustard has been known as just Mustard — not to be confused with the buzzy Irish indie band Just Mustard. He’s ramping up to the release of his new album Perfect 10. The project has already yielded one hit in the Migos collab “Pure Water,” and last month he shared a second single called “100 Bands” featuring an all-star lineup of Quavo, 21 Savage, YG, and Meek Mill.

For his next trick, Mustard has convened a bicoastal summit with two of his fellow Angelenos and two rappers from NYC’s A$AP Mob. “On God” matche YG and Tyga with A$AP top dogs Rocky and Ferg. All of them go in over a version of Mustard’s snappy signature sound infused with orchestral strings. Check it out.

Perfect 10 is out 6/28 on 10 Summers/Interscope.