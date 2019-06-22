Veronica Mars aired its final episode in 2007. But on 7/26, the teen noir drama will return via Hulu with a revamped theme song. The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde’s cover of the original theme, the Dandy Warhols’ “We Used To Be Friends,” plays at the end of a recent teaser.

The video begins with star Kristen Bell and series creator Rob Thomas bantering over FaceTime. It ends with Thomas outside of Bell’s window playing the new theme song from a stereo above his head à la Say Anything. “Chrissie Hynde,” Bell whispers. Watch the promo below.