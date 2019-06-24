Solange Knowles has a knack for turning every performance into an event. And when the site of her performance is already an event, she takes it up a notch. Case in point: Yesterday, the fashion line Kenzo held its Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show, part of Paris Fashion Week. It was the final Kenzo show for designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who have been running Kenzo for the past eight years. And Solange composed a whole score for the show. She also performed.

Solange’s performance at the show as a surprise. ABC News reports that the show had been inspired by Ama, a Japanese community of aging women who have been free-diving into the sea for many years. It featured male and female models, and 74 different designs. Solange’s score was quietly regal and ethereal, built from slow horn swells and minimal bass-booms.

Near the show’s end, Solange, wearing some wild sci-fi jewelry and leading a large horn section, sang “I’m A Witness,” a song from her new album When I Get Home. She emerged out of the darkness and onto the catwalk, and she then walked the runway with the two designers. Watch some highlights from the show below.

When I Get Home is out now on Columbia.