Prophets Of Rage – “Made With Hate”

Last year, the former Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello released his solo album The Atlas Underground teaming up with a bunch of different EDM producers and rappers. Last week, he grabbed a phone out of a fan’s hand and threw it. And now he’s going back to making music with his most recent group, Prophets Of Rage.

Prophets Of Rage is, of course, the band that unites all the non-Zack De La Rocha members of Rage Against The Machine with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. They got together in 2016, mostly performing the music of RATM, and they released a self-titled album in 2017. Today they’ve come out with a new single called “What Hate Made.”

Like the stuff on that self-titled Prophets Of Rage album, “What Hate Made” is a big hammerhead riff-monster about the forces of oppression. Chuck D, for instance, warns you to get away from him “with that factory-manufactured sucker energy,” and Morello makes his guitar sound like the nuclear-meltdown alarm from the first episode of Chernobyl. This is, in other words, exactly what you might expect from a new Prophets Of Rage song. The band isn’t any closer to becoming a Rage Against The Machine-style galvanic force, but these guys have all earned the right to make some money, so maybe this will do that for them. Listen below.

“Made With Hate” is out now at the streaming services.