Move over, Ed Sheeran ketchup: Travis Scott is coming to a breakfast table near you. Scott, who is a noted fan of Reese’s Puffs cereal, has teamed up with the brand for a series of special edition Cactus Jack boxes, as High Snobiety reports.

Scott’s Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1s were a huge success last month, so he’s expanding to the breakfast food market. The first box drops tomorrow in limited quantities for $50 on TravisScott.com. A Travis Scott x Reese’s Puffs pop-up launch party is happening in Paris tomorrow, as well.

For $50, there better be an action figure at the bottom. Check out pictures below via High Snobiety.

CREDIT: Reese's Puffs / Travis Scott