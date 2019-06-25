Oh Sees – “Henchlock”

Welcome to the Oh Sees, bitch. Oh Sees, the prolific California garage-rock institution led by John Dwyer, are following up last year’s Smote Reverser with a new double album. It’s titled Face Stabber, and it’ll be out in August, almost exactly a year after their last one. And today, they’re previewing it by sharing a glorious 21-minute psychedelic freakout called “Henchlock.” Listen and check out the full tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Daily Heavy”
02 “The Experimenter”
03 “Face Stabber”
04 “Snickersnee”
05 “Fu Xi”
06 “Scutum & Scorpius”
07 “Gholü”
08 “Poisoned Stones”
09 “”Psy-Ops Dispatch”
10 “S.S. Luker’s Mom”
11 “Heartworm”
12 “Together Tomorrow”
13 “Captain Loosely”
14 “Henchlock”
Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.