Oh Sees – “Henchlock”

Welcome to the Oh Sees, bitch. Oh Sees, the prolific California garage-rock institution led by John Dwyer, are following up last year’s Smote Reverser with a new double album. It’s titled Face Stabber, and it’ll be out in August, almost exactly a year after their last one. And today, they’re previewing it by sharing a glorious 21-minute psychedelic freakout called “Henchlock.” Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Daily Heavy”

02 “The Experimenter”

03 “Face Stabber”

04 “Snickersnee”

05 “Fu Xi”

06 “Scutum & Scorpius”

07 “Gholü”

08 “Poisoned Stones”

09 “”Psy-Ops Dispatch”

10 “S.S. Luker’s Mom”

11 “Heartworm”

12 “Together Tomorrow”

13 “Captain Loosely”

14 “Henchlock”

Face Stabber is out 8/16 via Castle Face.