Slaughter Beach, Dog – “Heart Attack” Video

Slaughter Beach, Dog started as the solo side project of Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald, an outlet for songs that weren’t a fit for his main band. But now, with MoBo on indefinite hiatus, Ewald has expanded the project into a full band, enlisting the talents of All Dogs’ Nick Harris, Superheaven’s Zack Robbins, and his own MoBo bandmate Ian Farmer.

Later this summer, Slaughter Beach, Dog will release the new album Safe And Also No Fear, the project’s first since 2017’s Birdie. And while Ewald played every single instrument on that one, Safe And Also No Fear is the first to feature the talents of his new band, who contributed to the record in a year-long process of writing and recording.

We’ve already heard two great songs from the LP, “One Down” and “Good Ones.” And today, they’ve shared “Heart Attack,” a deceptively sprightly folk-rock bounce riddled with anxiety. “I’m leaving you a message/ I’m having a heart attack I’m waiting up for you to call me back,” Ewald sings.

The song comes along with a video directed by Ewald and Lame-O Records founder/MoBo manager Eric Osman. Marietta drummer Andrew Weigel plays a man going about his day and slowly driving himself crazy while checking his phone and waiting endlessly for a call. Watch and listen to “Heart Attack” below.

Safe And Also No Fear is out 8/2 on Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.