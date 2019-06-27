Liam Gallagher – “The River” Video

Liam Gallagher, former co-leader of Oasis, is now a couple of years deep into his solo career. He released his solo debut As You Were two years ago, and he recently announced plans to follow it up with a new one called Why Me? Why Not. We’ve already posted first single “Shockwave,” and today, he’s come out with another one called “The River.” It has nothing to do with Bruce Springsteen.

Like “Shockwave” before it, “The River” is a big, swaggering guitar-rocker with a big, howled chorus and a fairly generic radio-rock sheen. Gallagher co-wrote the song with past collaborator Andrew Wyatt, the singer of Miike Snow. It’s probably about what you’d expect from a Liam Gallagher solo song called “The River.”

Gallagher is coming to North America this fall, opening some stadium shows for the Who. Below, listen to “The River” and check out those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Veijas Arena at Aztec Bowl

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/11 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/13 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Why Me? Why Not is out 9/20 on Warner.