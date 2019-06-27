Stream The Black Keys’ First Album In 5 Years, “Let’s Rock”

The Black Keys started out as a scrappy blues-rock duo from Akron, Ohio. Somehow, they ended up as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. After completing their unlikely ascension to stardom with 2014’s Turn Blue, their third Top 10 album in a row and the first to debut at #1, they took some time off. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney got married, had children, produced for other artists, started new bands, and released solo records. And now they’re back.

“Let’s Rock,” the Black Keys’ first album together in five years, is also the first since their 2006 major label debut Magic Potion to not be produced by Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The duo wrote, recorded, and produced it themselves at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, and they decided to discard all of the keyboards that have marked their last few outings, focusing instead on guitars, vocals, and percussion.

We’ve already heard a few songs from “Let’s Rock” — “Lo/Hi,” “Eagle Birds,” and “Go.” The Black Keys will head out on tour with Modest Mouse in September, and the rest of the album officially comes out tomorrow. But you can stream it in its entirety right now if you sign up to their fansite, so do that here.

“Let’s Rock” is out tomorrow, 6/28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.