MUNA – “Who” Video

Band To Watch alumni MUNA shared their debut album, About U, back in 2017. Now, the LA-based trio are gearing up to release their sophomore LP, Saves The World. We’ve heard its lead single, “Number One Fan,” and today, they share the follow-up track and its accompanying music video.

“Who” takes the ’80s spirit MUNA established on the previous single and brings it to a slow burn. Katie Gavin sings over a stuttering, cinematic beat: “I need to know who / Who are you singing about?” In the video, she watches from a screen as a loved one moves on without her. Watch and listen below.

Saves The World is out 9/6 on RCA Records. Pre-order it here.